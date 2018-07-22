Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Weyco Group (WEYS) Stock Price

Media stories about Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Weyco Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.6893992243345 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd.

Shares of Weyco Group traded up $0.65, reaching $37.40, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,484. The company has a market cap of $384.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.60. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $39.93.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

In related news, VP Kevin Schiff sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $356,228.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,392.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,929 shares of company stock worth $2,502,077. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

