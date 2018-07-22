Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chemical Financial (CHFC) Stock Price

News coverage about Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chemical Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.338586243077 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Chemical Financial stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Chemical Financial has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.62 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 21.15%. sell-side analysts predict that Chemical Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemical Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $968,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 1,800 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $101,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,497.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

