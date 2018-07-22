Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DURECT (DRRX) Share Price

News stories about DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DURECT earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3991462575942 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of DRRX stock remained flat at $$1.51 on Friday. 518,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.18 million, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.61. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials in their products for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand.

