Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Universal Display (OLED) Share Price

Media coverage about Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Display earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.5125677961109 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLED. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.73.

OLED opened at $95.65 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

