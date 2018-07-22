Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Francesca’s (FRAN) Stock Price

Headlines about Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Francesca’s earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.8447251002932 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 626,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,055. Francesca’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.02.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Francesca’s had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Francesca’s will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Francesca’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. B. Riley upgraded Francesca’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Francesca’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Francesca’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other Francesca’s news, Director Richard J. Emmett bought 10,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Francesca’s

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

