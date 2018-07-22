Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cross Country Healthcare earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.5445459586029 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 123,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,306. The firm has a market cap of $430.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William J. Burns acquired 2,500 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 144,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,985.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

