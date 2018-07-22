Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ramaco Resources (METC) Share Price

Press coverage about Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ramaco Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.3655492930831 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of METC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,950. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $259.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.