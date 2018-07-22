Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stock Price

Press coverage about Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carrols Restaurant Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.3201800691986 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAST shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $549.91 million, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.13 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

