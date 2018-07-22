Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CAI International (CAI) Share Price

News coverage about CAI International (NYSE:CAI) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CAI International earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.2830792452391 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

CAI International traded down $0.21, hitting $22.06, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 134,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,220. The company has a market cap of $452.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CAI International has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. CAI International had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $95.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other CAI International news, CEO Victor Garcia purchased 9,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Ogawa sold 1,225,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $27,947,131.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,500. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

