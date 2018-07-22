Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tech Data (TECD) Stock Price

News coverage about Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tech Data earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4167220605446 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $111.10.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

