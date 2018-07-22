Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Share Price

Media stories about Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seres Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9674076349367 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics traded down $0.15, hitting $8.12, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.44% and a negative net margin of 277.79%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, CEO Roger Pomerantz sold 26,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $247,170.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,585.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $122,371.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,544 over the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

