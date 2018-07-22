Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Stock Price

Media stories about Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Reliant Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.1546043950265 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RBNC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,810. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $324.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Ronald Deberry sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,413 shares of company stock worth $289,349. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.