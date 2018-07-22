Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pengrowth Energy (PGH) Stock Price

News coverage about Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pengrowth Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.4123699614656 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Pengrowth Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pengrowth Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Pengrowth Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.00.

Pengrowth Energy traded down $0.01, hitting $0.73, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,369. Pengrowth Energy has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $405.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.10.

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative net margin of 127.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Pengrowth Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

