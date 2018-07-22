Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MarineMax (HZO) Stock Price

News articles about MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MarineMax earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.5801137562878 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Craig Hallum set a $27.00 price objective on MarineMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on MarineMax from $26.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of MarineMax opened at $21.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $560.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.12.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. analysts expect that MarineMax will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 41,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $895,833.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,354 shares of company stock worth $3,009,610 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

