Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Stock Price

News coverage about Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viking Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6762215085004 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $662.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.78.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Matthew Singleton acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $93,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Morneau sold 21,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $199,346.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,035 shares in the company, valued at $869,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

