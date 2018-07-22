Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Share Price

Headlines about Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bank Of Princeton earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6909212128641 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $34.41. 3,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,730. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $227.09 million and a P/E ratio of 17.47.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. research analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.