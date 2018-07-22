Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Oncology earned a coverage optimism score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7931710519422 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SRRA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Shares of Sierra Oncology traded down $0.02, reaching $3.00, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,303. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $222.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.54.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.