Software (SOW) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.92 ($51.67).

Software opened at €41.44 ($48.75) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Software has a twelve month low of €34.53 ($40.62) and a twelve month high of €49.80 ($58.59).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

