SmartFinancial (SMBK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SmartFinancial earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 44.8661338609468 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SmartFinancial traded up $0.34, hitting $25.88, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 22,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,201. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.