SLS International (SLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of NaN from the previous session’s volume of 0 shares.The stock last traded at $0.00 and had previously closed at $0.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SLS International from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of SLS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

