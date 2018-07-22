SLS International (SLS) PT Lowered to $5.00

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of SLS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

SLS International opened at $0.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

