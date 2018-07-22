SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. SLM has set its FY18 guidance at $0.99-1.01 EPS.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.35 million. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLM opened at $11.72 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SLM has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SLM from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on SLM in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.52.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 95,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,135,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank C. Puleo sold 4,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $53,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,697 shares of company stock worth $1,346,775 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

