Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.85.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions opened at $96.99 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Christine King sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $234,505.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $934,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 61,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 223,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $718,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

