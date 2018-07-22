SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Position Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SkyWest worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 383,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 266,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 81,083 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,901 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SkyWest by 66.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,508,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest opened at $55.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.70. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $783.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.41 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

