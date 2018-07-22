Skinbiotherapeutics (SBTX) Earns “Corporate” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Skinbiotherapeutics opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Skinbiotherapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

Get Skinbiotherapeutics alerts:

About Skinbiotherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics PLC operates as a life science company that focuses on skin health. Its SkinBiotix platform could enhance the barrier effect of skin models, improve repair, and reduce bacterial load. The company intends to serves skin healthcare sectors in cosmetics, infection control, and eczema.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Skinbiotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skinbiotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.