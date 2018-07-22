Skinbiotherapeutics (SBTX) Earns “Corporate” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Skinbiotherapeutics opened at GBX 16 ($0.21) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Skinbiotherapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.75 ($0.23).
About Skinbiotherapeutics
Featured Story: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Skinbiotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skinbiotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.