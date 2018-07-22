Skechers USA (SKX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Standpoint Research

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of Skechers USA opened at $26.27 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $708,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 428,214 shares in the company, valued at $12,041,377.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 6.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,253.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

