Skechers USA (SKX) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of Skechers USA opened at $26.27 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. equities analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, COO David Weinberg sold 25,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $708,905.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 428,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041,377.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,253.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $229,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 77.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

