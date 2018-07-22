Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (WIA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,067 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 1.78% of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIA. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 139,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

WIA opened at $11.32 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income for its shareholders. Capital appreciation, when consistent with current income, is its secondary investment objective.

