Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,564 General Electric (GE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in General Electric by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of General Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 14,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric opened at $13.12 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Gabelli started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morningstar set a $19.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.39.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.