Sicart Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 Walmart Inc (WMT)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 65,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Argus upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.57 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Walmart to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

Walmart opened at $88.06 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

