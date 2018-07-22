Show 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $832,272.00 (SHOW)

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Show token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Over the last week, Show has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Show has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $832,272.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00095550 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029712 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008277 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013548 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000397 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Show Token Profile

Show (CRYPTO:SHOW) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Show’s official website is www.show.one . Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin

Buying and Selling Show

Show can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Show should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Show using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

