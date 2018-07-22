Shore Capital Begins Coverage on Strix Group (KETL)

Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Strix Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 210 ($2.78) price target on the stock.

Get Strix Group alerts:

Shares of Strix Group opened at GBX 172 ($2.28) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.