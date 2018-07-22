Shopin (SHOP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Shopin (CURRENCY:SHOP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Shopin has traded flat against the dollar. One Shopin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Shopin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003949 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000480 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00459816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00163728 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015872 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Shopin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Shopin’s official Twitter account is @shopinapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shopin’s official message board is medium.com/shopin-the-universal-shopper-profile . Shopin’s official website is tokensale.shopin.com . The Reddit community for Shopin is /r/shopin

Shopin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopin using one of the exchanges listed above.

