Shift Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00014698 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. During the last week, Shift has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $25,429.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC.

UR (UR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Shift

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 12,260,370 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

