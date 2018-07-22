Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.41.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners opened at $23.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 300.60% and a net margin of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis R. Frasier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn J. Carsten acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,762,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,507,000 after buying an additional 1,508,134 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,432,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,438,000 after buying an additional 2,741,750 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,965,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,567,000 after buying an additional 2,733,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,534,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,405,000 after buying an additional 715,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,802,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after buying an additional 380,681 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

