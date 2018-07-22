Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR.B. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th.

Shares of SJR.B traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$24.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

