Servicesource International (SREV) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Servicesource International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.3040751053361 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Servicesource International traded down $0.05, reaching $3.70, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 134,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.07. Servicesource International has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

SREV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Servicesource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Servicesource International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

