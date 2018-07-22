SEI Investments (SEIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

SEIC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $81.00 price target on SEI Investments and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair cut SEI Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 30.40%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,330,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 29.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SEI Investments by 135.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.