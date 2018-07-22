SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 681 ($9.01) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SEGRO to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 570 ($7.54) to GBX 670 ($8.87) in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($9.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 639.73 ($8.47).

SEGRO opened at GBX 673.20 ($8.91) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 447.40 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 612.80 ($8.11).

In other news, insider Phil Redding bought 468 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,999.88 ($3,970.72). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 179,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.50), for a total transaction of £1,153,166.82 ($1,526,362.44).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 6.7 million square metres of space (72 million square feet) valued at over £9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

