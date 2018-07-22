SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $436,000.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Reilly sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

