Seadrill (SDRL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.64 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 566,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 684,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seadrill stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 868,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Seadrill at the end of the most recent quarter.

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

