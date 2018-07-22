Scroll One Day Volume Tops $295,481.00 (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Scroll has a market cap of $15.51 million and $295,481.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Hotbit. During the last week, Scroll has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scroll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003826 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00448309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00163309 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024227 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,210,198 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.