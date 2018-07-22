Scout24 (G24) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie set a €49.54 ($58.28) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.26 ($49.72).

Shares of Scout24 opened at €45.96 ($54.07) on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €29.81 ($35.07) and a 52 week high of €37.60 ($44.24).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

