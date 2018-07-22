Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after buying an additional 1,464,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,058,000 after buying an additional 1,198,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,056,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,364,000 after buying an additional 692,536 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,797,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5,130.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 208,050 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF opened at $54.61 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.1441 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

