Sartorius (SRT) PT Set at €100.00 by Commerzbank

Sartorius (ETR:SRT) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. HSBC set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sartorius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €114.00 ($134.12).

Sartorius opened at €123.50 ($145.29) on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

