Sanmina (SANM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Sanmina has set its Q3 guidance at $0.53-0.61 EPS.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sanmina had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanmina to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sanmina stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

In other news, Director Wayne Shortridge sold 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $312,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

