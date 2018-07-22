Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark C. Michael sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Bracewell sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $1,395,021.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,746. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,621,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,614,000 after purchasing an additional 465,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after buying an additional 121,946 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 977,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after buying an additional 247,180 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 715,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after buying an additional 34,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after buying an additional 95,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

