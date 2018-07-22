Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $201,000 Position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KERX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after buying an additional 112,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KERX stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.96. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. research analysts predict that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

