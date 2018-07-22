Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $217,000 Holdings in Ophthotech Corp (OPHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,425 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ophthotech were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPHT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Ophthotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech by 202.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 377,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 339,656 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ophthotech by 65.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 428,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ophthotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPHT. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ophthotech in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ophthotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

OPHT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Ophthotech Corp has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ophthotech Corp will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ophthotech Profile

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

