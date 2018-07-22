Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $177,000 Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $326,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVSB. ValuEngine raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Riverview Bancorp to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.35. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.37%. sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

